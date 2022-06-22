Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'

A jerrycan for gasoline was also found close to where Chernyshov’s burned body had been recovered, it added.

Reporters Without Borders said its findings "show that the two men were doubtless coldly executed.”

Levin and Chernyshov were last heard from on March 13. A GPS tracker in their vehicle gave their last position, in woods north of Kyiv, the group said.

It said Levin had lost his drone in the area on March 10 and hadn’t been able to recover it because he'd come under Russian fire. Drones have become a common tool for photojournalists to get aerial photos and video.

Reporters Without Borders said Levin had on occasion shared information gleaned from his drone, including about Russian positions, with Ukrainian forces.

“But the use of his drone was first and foremost a journalistic endeavor, confirmed by his entourage and shown by the images sold to the media since the start of the Russian invasion,” it said.

The group speculated that Levin may have been hunting for his drone when he and Chernyshov were killed.

The group said it turned over evidence it collected and dozens of photos to Ukrainian investigators.

The group said it was unable to confirm whether the men’s bodies have been autopsied — a step it called essential for the investigation into their deaths.

It also appealed for Ukrainian defense and intelligence agencies to provide investigators with whatever information they have about Russian units that had occupied the area during Moscow’s failed assault on Kyiv in the initial stages of the four-month war.

