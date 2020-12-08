Pressure mounts on Hungary, Poland to unlock EU stimulus

If EU leaders fail to adopt the budget for 2021-2027 before the end of the year, the bloc will continue to spend but function on limited resources, with a maximum of one-twelfth of the budget for the previous financial year to be spent each month. Many projects for Poland and Hungary — which are already being formally investigated by the EU for their potential violations of the rule of law — could be held up.

To break the stalemate and ensure that at least part of the money is made available, European officials have been thinking of options that would allow the EU's 25 other nations to launch the recovery plan without Poland and Hungary. A senior EU diplomat who was not authorized to speak publicly said Poland and Hungary need to give a clear indication before the summit that they have changed their minds and are now ready to compromise.

The diplomat said if there is no “clear signal” from those two nations, then EU officials will move on to Plan B, which could include an agreement by the 25 other nations or moves labeled enhanced cooperation.

Under the enhanced cooperation procedure, a group of EU nations can decide to move forward in situations where all 27 countries are not on the same page. If the standoff continues, such a move could at least help unlock the bloc's 750 billion-euro ($909 billion) economic recovery package.

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this story.

