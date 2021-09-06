Pressure mounts on US after 2 draws in World Cup qualifying

Midfielder Weston McKennie, a member of the team's six-man leadership council was told to return to Italy by Berhalter after violating team COVID-19 protocols. McKennie, among the top American players, was kept off Sunday's game-day roster by Berhalter for the rules violation. Breaking COVID-19 protocols by hosting a party caused him to be dropped by Juventus for its Derby della Mole against Torino in April.

“There are high expectations for those who are a part of the U.S. men’s national team, and in order to be successful it’s important that everyone in the group is accountable,” Berhalter said in a statement.

San Jose midfielder Jackson Yueill was added to the roster and trained with the team Monday at Lipscomb University.

This team has its most accomplished roster, led by players headed to this season's Champions League in Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), McKennie, Dest (Barcelona), Steffen (Manchester City), Reyna (Borussia Dormund), Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), John Brooks (Wolfsburg) and Jordan Pefok (Young Boys).

They have managed only slightly better than the awful start to the previous cycle, when the U.S. opened with a 2-1 home defeat to Mexico and 4-0 thrashing at Costa Rica.

“It's a team sport,” Adams said. “It doesn’t matter where we come from. If we don’t go out there and do the things that we’re good at, that we’re just a group of names on a piece of paper. Other teams, maybe they don’t have the players that play for these big clubs, but it doesn’t matter.”

And suspensions may become a factor soon. Defenders John Brooks, DeAndre Yedlin and Mark McKenzie have received yellow cards along with Adams and Pefok. Any of those would receive a one-game ban for an additional single yellow card.

Play in the first two games was subpar.

“We needed much faster ball movement. Everyone could see from the outside it took just way too long on the ball," Berhalter said.

Some faulted the coach for waiting until the 83rd minute to make three substitutions aimed at getting a goal. Berhalter said he held off because he thought Aaronson and Pefok were among the better Americans on the field.

"I can understand how it looks like we should have acted quicker 100% in this situation," Berhalter said.

