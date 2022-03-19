Priceless paper: Refugees get IDs for new lives in Poland

Polish authorities said more than 123,000 refugees have been given the ID numbers — including more than 1,000 each day in Warsaw — since the program was launched Wednesday.

Svetlana, a Ukrainian woman from Ivano-Frankivsk who has lived and worked in Poland for over 10 years, has had relatives come now to Poland as well. She said receiving the Polish ID numbers will make a huge difference for everyone from Ukraine.

“This is really so important to us that we can officially look for work, send children to school and be active here,” Svetlana said. “It really changes the way we feel here.”

Refugees can receive one-time benefit of 300 zlotys ($70) per person and a monthly benefit for each child under 18 of 500 zlotys ($117). Those who find jobs will have to pay taxes on their earnings just like Poles.

Pavlo Masechko, a 17-year-old from Novovolynsk in the Volyn region of western Ukraine, has been trying to rebuild his life in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszow. Before the war, Masechko had plans to come to Poland to study when he finished high school, but he says being forced out of his country by war is something completely different.

“This is so stressful to leave your country in this moment like this,” said Masechko, who has joined a local school in Poland since arriving. Now, Masechko's Ukrainian teacher is seeking to organize classes online that were suspended when Russia attacked.

“When the situation started, it was very difficult for me to focus on other things. But time passed and now the situation is more stable and stable in my head also," he said. “I have started to focus again on other things in my life."

Many of the refugees from Ukraine have since moved on to other countries in Europe, mostly to stay with friends and family. Some, however, have chosen to go back home even as the end of the conflict is nowhere in sight.

Among them was 41-year-old Viktoria, who was waiting Saturday with her teenage daughter Alisa to board a train back to Zhitomyr in central Ukraine.

“For the last five days it has been quiet," said Viktoria. “Our local authorities are good. They prepared everything for us there so we can go back to work, have normal life and children can have online education.”

Alisa said she is not afraid to return and wants to reunite with the rest of the family who are still in Ukraine.

"My relatives are there,” she said.

_____

Follow the AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Ukrainian refugees sit on the bench near a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption Ukrainian refugees sit on the bench near a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Ukrainian women pack away documents at a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption Ukrainian women pack away documents at a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Ukrainian refugees talk near a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption Ukrainian refugees talk near a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption A Ukrainian woman with children looks at paperwork outside a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption A Ukrainian woman with children looks at paperwork outside a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine wait in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education, at a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The application points are not able to handle all those interested and ask many of them to return. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine wait in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education, at a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The application points are not able to handle all those interested and ask many of them to return. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine wait in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The application points are not able to handle all those interested and ask many of them to come again. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Caption Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine wait in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The application points are not able to handle all those interested and ask many of them to come again. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski