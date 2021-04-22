'Pride and hope': Navalny praises protests in his support

Unlike on past occasions, officers in riot gear didn't interfere with the rally in the Russian capital, allowing quickly growing crowds to swarm streets and squares for several hours. According to OVD-Info, a rights group that monitors political arrests and offers legal aid, police detained only 31 people in Moscow, which usually accounts for the vast majority of arrests across the country.

But overall, OVD-Info tallied more than 1,900 arrests across the country on Wednesday night, with more than 800 occurring in St. Petersburg.

It was unclear whether the demonstrations matched the size and intensity of the nationwide protests that broke out in January after Navalny was arrested.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny's top strategist and chief of staff, maintained in the YouTube live stream about the protests that Wednesday's turnout exceeded January's, while the number of arrests was several times lower.

Independent political analyst and former Kremlin speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov believes the turnout on Wednesday was somewhat comparable to that in January, indicating that the harsh crackdown that followed previous demonstrations hasn't scared off Navalny's supporters.

Hundreds of people were jailed in the aftermath of the January demonstrations, and a number of Navalny allies were slapped with criminal charges for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions.

“In recent months, the authorities have made very serious attempts to (discourage protests) by tightening the screws, and many — including me — had serious concerns that much fewer people would turn up,” Gallyamov told The Associated Press Thursday.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin — accusations Russian officials reject.

Soon after, a court found that the politician’s stay in Germany violated the terms of his suspended sentence for a 2014 embezzlement conviction, and ordered him to serve 2 1/2 years in prison.

Navalny began the hunger strike to protest prison authorities’ refusal to let his doctors visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and numbness in his legs. Officials insisted Navalny was getting all the medical help he needs.

Navalny's doctors said last week that the politician's test results showed sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys. He “could die at any moment," his physician Dr. Yaroslav Ashikhmin said in a Facebook post.

Navalny's allies had called the Wednesday protest in light of the alarming news, saying his life was at stake.