Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Wimbledon for final between Alcaraz and Sinner

On Saturday, she was the only member of her family in the Royal Box for the women's final and gave champion Iga Swiatek her prize after a 6-0, 6-0 victory and offered consoling words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

On Sunday they were set to be joined by King Felipe VI of Spain, a number of former Wimbledon champions and a slew of Hollywood celebrities.

Actors Keira Knightley, Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman and John Lithgow were all set to be seated in the Royal Box, as was London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

William and Kate arrived at the All England Club together with their oldest son, Prince George, and daughter Princess Charlotte. They spent some time chatting with Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, who on Saturday became the first all-British duo in 89 years to win the men's doubles title at Wimbledon.

Last year, while recovering from cancer, Kate did not attend the women's final but was on hand for Alcaraz's win against Novak Djokovic at the All England Club.

She has been gradually returning to public duties and recently welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to Britain.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP