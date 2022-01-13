Prince Andrew's military affiliations returned to queen

The palace statement came after more than 150 navy and army veterans wrote to the queen asking her to strip Andrew of all his military ranks and titles amid continued legal trouble for the prince, who is embroiled in a sex assault lawsuit in the U.S.

“With the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”