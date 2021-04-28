Prince Charles charity joins efforts to send aid to India

Britain is home to a large Indian diaspora community of about 1.4 million people, and many have sought ways to support their home country during this crisis. A separate online fundraiser on the GoFundMe website has collected more than 380,000 pounds within days, and its organizers say the funds have enabled them to order hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ship them to India by the weekend.

A first British government shipment of 200 pieces of medical equipment, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi Tuesday, and the rest is due to arrive by Friday. The equipment was sent in response to a request from India and will be transferred to Indian hospitals.

The Foreign Office said late Wednesday that the U.K. will also send three oxygen generation units to support India's fight against the pandemic. The units, the size of shipping containers, can each produce 500 liters of oxygen per minute, enough for 50 people to use at a time, officials said.