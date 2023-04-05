Prince Harry due to testify in phone hacking case in June

His presence in court for the dense legal arguments indicated the importance of the case to Harry in his broader battle against the British press. He has several lawsuits against the news media and has said he wants to reform the tabloid press as part of his life's work.

British tabloid publishers have paid hundreds of millions of dollars to settle claims dating back well over a decade that journalists and private investigators hired by them hacked the voicemails of celebrities, politicians and others in the public eye.

The case against Mirror Group Newspapers alleges that Harry's voicemail messages were intercepted.

The Mirror publisher is contesting the claims and argues they were brought too late.

The May trial is a test case by four claimants against the Mirror out of a larger group of well-known people who sued the publisher.

Other claimants are Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife, Fiona Wightman, and actor Michael Turner.