Prince Harry lawyers say he feels unsafe bringing kids to UK

The British government has said it is inappropriate to comment on legal proceedings.

During a hearing at the High Court in London, Harry’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima said the duke “does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him.”

“It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart,” she said. “Most of all, this is and always will be, his home.”

Harry, who lives in Santa Barbara, California, did not attend Friday’s preliminary hearing, which considered requests by both sides in the case for some parts of court documents to be kept private.