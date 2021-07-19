Prince Harry working on 'intimate and heartfelt memoir'

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Monday's announcement comes f our months after Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made worldwide news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey near the couple's home in Montecito, California. Meghan spoke of feeling lonely and nearly suicidal before they left England last year and Harry acknowledged tension with his father, Prince Charles, over his decision to step back from his royal duties and his marriage to the biracial American actor.

“There is a lot to work through there,” Harry said about his relationship with his father, who was divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales, at the time of her fatal car accident in 1997. “I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie (Harry and Meghan's son) is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened.”

Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and that his family cut off him financially and took away his security. He also acknowledged his relations were strained with his brother, Prince William.

“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said, before adding, “My father and my brother, they are trapped.”

Last month, Meghan published the picture book "The Bench" through Random House Books for Young Readers.