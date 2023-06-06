Prince Harry's drug use cited in push to release visa records by conservative US group

With that history in mind, the conservative Heritage Foundation sent a public-information request to the Department of Homeland Security for Prince Harry’s immigration records.

They argue there is “intense public interest” in whether Harry got special treatment during the application process. The politically conservative group also linked those questions to wider immigration issues in the U.S., including at the southern border with Mexico.

“What this case is truly about is DHS,” said Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation.

The request has largely been denied since the group doesn't have Prince Harry's permission to get the private information.

“A person's visa status is confidential,” said John Bardo, an attorney for the Department of Homeland Security.

The agency's policy does allow the release of information about issues of public interest, but the agency argued that media coverage of how Harry's drug use connects to his visa status in the U.S. hasn't been widespread among mainstream American publications.

The questions that have been raised, meanwhile, aren't the kind of weighty queries about possible government misdeeds that warrant the fast processing the Heritage Foundation is asking for, federal attorneys argued.

A representative for Harry did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment.

While two of the three agencies involved have denied the request, Department of Homeland Security headquarters hasn't formally responded and is fighting the foundation's push to act quickly. Nichols expressed frustration at being asked to decide the narrow question whether to order a fast response, but said he would rule if the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on their own within a week.

Privacy is also at the center of the lawsuit Harry filed against the publisher of the Daily Mirror that was the subject of his testimony in London on Tuesday.

That suit is playing out thousands of miles away over 33 articles published between 1996 and 2011. He says they were based on phone hacking or other illegal snooping methods. Harry testified that Britain’s tabloid press had a “destructive” role throughout his life, but also faced sharp questioning from a newspaper’s lawyer about whether he could remember reading the articles.