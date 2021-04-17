Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, sat opposite the monarch alongside his wife Camilla. Prince Andrew was two seats to the queen's left. Prince William and his wife Kate sat directly opposite from his brother Prince Harry, who had traveled back from California without his pregnant wife Meghan.

People across Britain observed one minute of silence in honor of Philip just before the funeral got underway. Under soft spring sunshine, some locals earlier stopped outside the castle to leave flowers, but people largely heeded requests by police and the palace not to gather because of the pandemic.

Philip's coffin traveled to the chapel on a specially adapted Land Rover designed by the prince himself. The coffin was draped in his personal standard and topped with his Royal Navy cap, sword and a wreath of flowers.

For the procession, senior military commanders lined up in front of the vehicle. The children of Philip and the queen — Charles, Princess Anne, Andrew and Prince Edward — walked behind the hearse, while the 94-year-old queen traveled to the chapel in a Bentley car.

Grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry also walked behind the coffin, although not side by side. The brothers, whose relationship has been strained amid Harry’s decision to quit royal duties and move to California, flanked their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of Anne.

For many viewers, the moment stirred memories of William and Harry at 15 and 12, walking behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin in 1997, accompanied by their grandfather Philip, in a London ceremony televised around the world.

Later the two brothers were seen walking together and chatting Saturday as the mourners left the chapel after the service.

The funeral reflected Philip's military ties, both as a ceremonial commander of many units and as a veteran of war. More than 700 military personnel took part, including army bands, Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces.

Inside the Gothic chapel, the setting for centuries of royal weddings and funerals, the service was simple and somber.

The service began with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby entering the chapel ahead of the coffin, followed by Philip’s children and three of his eight grandchildren, as a four-member, socially distanced choir sang “I am the resurrection and the life.”

There was no sermon, at Philip’s request, and no family eulogies or readings, in keeping with royal tradition. But Dean of Windsor David Conner said the country had been enriched by Philip’s “unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.”

Philip spent almost 14 years in the Royal Navy and saw action in the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Pacific during World War II. Several elements of his funeral had a maritime theme, including the hymn “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” which is associated with seafarers and asks God: “O hear us when we cry to thee/For those in peril on the sea.”

Leading a prayer, Conner said: “Grant unto him the assurance of thine ancient promise that thou wilt ever be with those who go down to the sea in ships and occupy their business in great waters.”

As Philip’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault, Royal Marine buglers sounded “Action Stations,” an alarm that alerts sailors to prepare for battle. Its inclusion, after the traditional bugle call of “The Last Post,” was a personal request from Philip.

Philip was placed in the vault alongside the remains of 24 other royals, including three kings of England. But it will likely not be his permanent resting place. After the queen's death, she and Philip are expected to be buried in the Royal Burial Ground on the Frogmore Estate close to Windsor Castle.

Along with Philip's children and grandchildren, the 30 funeral guests included other senior royals and several of his German relatives. Philip was born a prince of Greece and Denmark and, like the queen, is related to a thicket of European royal families.

Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace released a photo of the queen and Philip, smiling and relaxing on blankets in the grass in the Scottish Highlands in 2003. The palace said the casual photo was a favorite of the queen.

For decades, Philip was a fixture of British life, renowned for his founding of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards program that encouraged youths to challenge themselves and for a blunt-spoken manner that at times included downright offensive remarks. He lived in his wife’s shadow, but his death has sparked a reflection about his role, and new appreciation from many in Britain.

“He was a character, an absolute character,” said Jenny Jeeves as she looked at the floral tributes in Windsor. “He was fun, he was funny. Yes, he made quite a few gaffes, but it depends which way you took it really. Just a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and a good example to all of us.”

___

Jill Lawless reported from London.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of the death of Prince Philip at https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip

The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Britain's Prince Charles, from front left, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon, Tim Laurence and Queen Elizabeth II, in car at rear, follow the coffin as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

The Grenadier Guards make their way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

Britain's Prince Charles sheds a tear as he follows the coffin as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk in the procession, ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

Prince Charles follows the coffin of his father Britain's Prince Philip during the funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP) Credit: Hannah McKay Credit: Hannah McKay

A man walks past a portrait of Britain's Prince Philip ahead of his funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A soldier stands outside the Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP) Credit: Hannah McKay Credit: Hannah McKay

Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards place the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip onto a modified Jaguar Land Rover in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP) Credit: Adrian Dennis Credit: Adrian Dennis

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge makes her way to St. George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Alastair Grant/Pool via AP) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

In this 2003 photo released by Buckingham Palace Friday April 16, 2021, a personal photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in this photo taken by Sophie The Countess of Wessex in 2003. (The Countess of Wessex/Buckingham Palace via AP) Credit: The Countess of Wessex Credit: The Countess of Wessex

A woman wears a face covering with a picture of the Duke of Edinburgh as he walks along the Long Walk in Windsor, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9, aged 99, his funeral service takes place at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

The coffin is carried inside the St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait of Prince Philip ahead of the Prince's funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Members of the military are gathered in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP) Credit: Adrian Dennis Credit: Adrian Dennis

Prince Charles follows the coffin of his father Britain's Prince Philip during the funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP) Credit: Hannah McKay Credit: Hannah McKay

The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

A picture of Britain's Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth ahead of his funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Britain's Prince Harry, right, Prince William, Peter Phillips, left, follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Alastair Grant/Pool via AP) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Members of the Royal family, led by Prince Charles, center left, and Princess Anne, center right, follow behind the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP) Credit: Adrian Dennis Credit: Adrian Dennis

The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Alastair Grant/Pool via AP) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant