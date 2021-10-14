Prince William: Before travelling to space, save the planet

During the star-studded ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London, which will see five sustainability projects win 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) each, William will be joined by his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. The awards take their inspiration from the Moonshot challenge that President John F. Kennedy set for the U.S. in 1961 to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade — a challenge that was met eight years later.

The winners will be chosen by a committee including veteran broadcaster David Attenborough, actor Cate Blanchett and World Trade Organization director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

William, who has been immersed in environmental issues all his life through the strong interest in them of his father, Prince Charles, and his late grandfather, Prince Philip, voiced his worries about the world his own children will inherit.

He said it would be an “absolute disaster” if his oldest son, George, who he said is “acutely aware” of how resources impact the planet, was having to raise the same issues in 30 years’ time.

“Young people now are growing up where their futures are basically threatened the whole time," William said. “It’s very unnerving and it’s very you know, anxiety-making.”

Echoing comments from his father, William urged world leaders to put words into action at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, known as COP26.

“I think for COP to communicate very clearly and very honestly what the problems are and what the solutions are going to be, is critical," William said.

The summit is scheduled to take place Oct. 31-Nov. 12. It is being billed by many environmentalists as the world’s last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.

