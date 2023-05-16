Prize-winning author Clint Smith working on book that will 'expand monolithic narrative' of WWII

Smith's “Just Beneath the Soil” will be his first book since “How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America” came out in 2021. “How the Word is Passed” was a bestseller that won the National Book Critics Circle Award and Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and was praised by former President Barack Obama among others.

In “Just Beneath the Soil,” according to Random House, Smith “will expand the monolithic narrative Americans have created” about World War II and focus on people whose stories are less known.