dayton-daily-news logo
X

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress in capital

Nation & World
39 minutes ago
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress in the capital, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula's electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

In Other News
1
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
2
Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip
3
Adam Rich. former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
4
Bucs' Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season
5
Bucs' Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top