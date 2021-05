Probe ordered on California death row inmate innocence claim

Cooper's attorney, Norman Hile, called the order gratifying.

“We are confident that a thorough review will demonstrate that Kevin Cooper is innocent and should be released from prison," he said.

Cooper was convicted of a 1983 attack in Chino Hills, east of Los Angeles. Doug and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter, Jessica and 8-year-old son, Joshua, were attacked in their sleep along with an 11-year-old neighbor, Christopher Hughes, who was a houseguest. Investigators said they were stabbed more than 140 times with an ice pick, knife and hatchet.

Joshua’s throat was slashed, but he survived.

San Bernardino County prosecutors said previous DNA tests showed that Cooper, who had escaped from a prison two days before the slayings, was in the Ryens' home and smoked cigarettes in the Ryens' stolen station wagon, and that Cooper’s blood and the blood of at least one victim was on a T-shirt found by the side of a road leading away from the scene of the murders.

Cooper claimed that investigators planted his blood on the T-shirt.

He argued that trial evidence “was manufactured, mishandled, planted, tampered with, or otherwise tainted by law enforcement," according to Newsom's order.

Cooper's supporters have said other evidence, including untested hair samples, indicated there were multiple killers who were white or Hispanic.

The case attracted national interest after New York Times’ columnist Nicholas Kristof, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California and reality television star Kim Kardashian urged officials to allow re-testing.

In December 2018, then-Gov. Jerry Brown ordered DNA retesting for a T-shirt, towel, and a hatchet handle and sheath. Two months later, Newsom ordered additional DNA testing of hair samples collected from the victims’ hands and the crime scene, as well as two blood samples and a green button that investigators said linked Cooper to the crime and his attorney alleged was planted.

According to Newsom's executive order, prosecutors argue that “overwhelming evidence” points to Cooper's guilt and contend that his conviction was affirmed by state and federal appeals courts after conducting “exhaustive reviews" of the evidence and Cooper's misconduct claims.

Messages seeking comment from the San Bernardino County district attorney's office weren't immediately returned after hours.

Cooper had been scheduled for execution in 2004. But a federal appellate court stayed the execution pending further review. Both the California and U.S. supreme courts rejected his appeals.

California hasn't executed anyone since 2006, and Newsom has imposed a moratorium. There are more than 700 men and women on the nation's largest death row.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Kevin Cooper. Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered an independent investigation into the conviction of death row inmate Kevin Cooper, who claims he was framed for the stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, in 1983. Newsom on Friday, May 28, 2021, ordered a law firm to examine all the evidence, including results of DNA testing that Cooper had argued could prove his innocence. Newsom said he's taking no position on Cooper's guilt or innocence. Cooper wants clemency, alleging he was framed for a 1983 knife and hatchet attack on a Chino Hills family that killed four people, including a boy and girl, ages 10 and 11. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Kevin Cooper. Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered an independent investigation into the conviction of death row inmate Kevin Cooper, who claims he was framed for the stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, in 1983. Newsom on Friday, May 28, 2021, ordered a law firm to examine all the evidence, including results of DNA testing that Cooper had argued could prove his innocence. Newsom said he's taking no position on Cooper's guilt or innocence. Cooper wants clemency, alleging he was framed for a 1983 knife and hatchet attack on a Chino Hills family that killed four people, including a boy and girl, ages 10 and 11. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2004, file photo, protesters attend a rally in downtown San Francisco to denounce the Feb. 10 execution of Kevin Cooper at San Quentin State Penitentiary. Cooper was convicted of murdering two children and two adults in a Chino Hills home shortly after escaping from the California Institution for Men in nearby Chino in 1983. Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered an independent investigation into the conviction of death row inmate Kevin Cooper, who claims he was framed for the stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, in 1983. Newsom on Friday, May 28, 2021, ordered a law firm to examine all the evidence, including results of DNA testing that Cooper had argued could prove his innocence. Newsom said he's taking no position on Cooper's guilt or innocence. Cooper wants clemency, alleging he was framed for a 1983 knife and hatchet attack on a Chino Hills family that killed four people, including a boy and girl, ages 10 and 11. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

FILE - In this June 8, 1983, file photo, San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators head into the master bedroom of the home of F. Douglas Ryen and his wife Peggy, in Chino, Calif. The Ryens, who along with their daughter and a neighborhood friend, were found brutally murdered, early morning June 5. The Ryen's son, Joshua, remains hospitalized after being critically injured in the attack. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered an independent investigation into the conviction of death row inmate Kevin Cooper, who claims he was framed for the stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, in 1983. Newsom on Friday, May 28, 2021, ordered a law firm to examine all the evidence, including results of DNA testing that Cooper had argued could prove his innocence. Newsom said he's taking no position on Cooper's guilt or innocence. Cooper wants clemency, alleging he was framed for a 1983 knife and hatchet attack on a Chino Hills family that killed four people, including a boy and girl, ages 10 and 11. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Credit: Reed Saxon Credit: Reed Saxon