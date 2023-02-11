Proenza Schouler debut effortlessly cool looks at NYFW

“It’s the beginning of something new for us,” Hernandez said.

The layout of the show gave attendees an intimate close up look at the details of the clothes like the glittery over the knee boots and pops of color that peeked out from cutouts around the models' legs giving them freedom to move. Models snaked around the runway in carefully constructed blazers cinched at the waist with bolo tie-like belts, knitted sweaters paired with leather skirts and PVC pants to the velvet dresses dyed with ice.

The designers conceptualized a woman’s “external shell” and how it would look and feel on the Proenza Schouler woman. In one such dress, Hernandez and McCollough had molded a metal fabric dress to the model’s body.

TikTok stars, fashion influencers and even Ella Emhoff, the step-daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, were in attendance.

Sienna Miller, Meghann Fahy of “White Lotus” fame and Natasha Lyonne stopped backstage to congratulate the designers after the show. But McCollough and Hernandez could not hide their excitement at the news that Marc Jacobs was in attendance. The pair had idolized Jacobs as fledgling designers and McCollough had previously interned for the designer.

