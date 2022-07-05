Profiles of Sunak and Javid, who quit Johnson's Cabinet

___

RISHI SUNAK, TREASURY CHIEF

In his resignation letter, Sunak told Johnson “it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.”

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," he wrote.

Sunak was, until recently, widely regarded as the party’s brightest rising star, the best-known of potential leadership contenders — and the bookies’ favorite to succeed Johnson.

Sunak, 42, was thrust into the spotlight when he became treasury chief in 2020, tasked with the unenviable job of steering the economy through its worst economic slump on record because of the pandemic. He dished out billions of pounds in emergency spending to help businesses and workers, and his policies have generally been seen in a positive light.

But “partygate” changed those fortunes. Like Johnson, he was issued a police fine for attending a lockdown-flouting birthday party at Downing Street in June 2020. He has also come under heavy criticism for being slow to respond to Britain’s severe cost-of-living crisis.

Sunak also faced pressure following revelations that his wife, Akshata Murthy, avoided paying U.K. taxes on her overseas income, and that the former investment banker held on to his U.S. green card while serving in government.

Born to Indian parents who moved to the U.K. from East Africa, Sunak attended the exclusive Winchester College private school and studied at Oxford.

Some see his elite education and past work for the investment bank Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund as a deficit because he seems out of touch with ordinary voters.

___

SAJID JAVID, HEALTH SECRETARY

In his statement, Javid said he could “no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government.”

Javid, 52, has been health secretary since June 2021, leading Britain’s COVID-19 response.

Before that, he served as treasury chief, but resigned in early 2020 after clashing with Johnson over his order to fire his team of advisers.

The fact that Johnson brought him back into the government to handle the coronavirus response reflects his reputation for competence.

Javid, a father of four, was first elected in 2010 and has held various positions in government, including serving as home secretary and leading departments for business, culture and housing.

He ran in the 2019 Conservative leadership election, but was eliminated in the fourth round and lost to Johnson.

The son of Pakistani immigrants, Javid has billed himself as a common-man alternative to his private school-educated rivals — although he had a lucrative career in investment banking before entering politics.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, right, listens as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses his Cabinet during his weekly Cabinet meeting in Downing Street, June 7, 2022 in London. Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, file) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak, right, listens as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses his Cabinet during his weekly Cabinet meeting in Downing Street, June 7, 2022 in London. Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, file) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, left, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Downing Street, London, Nov. 30, 2021. Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other. Javid said “I can no longer continue in good conscience.” (Tom Nicholson/Pool Photo via AP, file) Credit: Tom Nicholson Credit: Tom Nicholson Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, left, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Downing Street, London, Nov. 30, 2021. Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other. Javid said “I can no longer continue in good conscience.” (Tom Nicholson/Pool Photo via AP, file) Credit: Tom Nicholson Credit: Tom Nicholson

Combined Shape Caption From left, Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit in a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other Tuesday. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis Combined Shape Caption From left, Britain's International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Simon Case, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit in a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other Tuesday. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis