Project aims to ID voting rights marchers of 'Bloody Sunday'

“By taking a fresh look at Bloody Sunday, our research has revealed rich details about how the march unfolded that prior historians have overlooked. We intend to help those in Selma who want to do more to preserve and interpret the historic landscapes connected to this seminal event," he said.

Lewis, Hosea Williams, Amelia Boynton, Marie Foster and other established activists were at the front of a line of hundreds of marchers when the column crossed the bridge over the Alabama River bound for Montgomery. They were savagely beaten by troopers and members of the Dallas County sheriff's posse; images of the violence helped build support for voting rights across the segregated South.

Lewis, a native of Alabama who died last year, went on to serve multiple terms in Congress representing the Atlanta area. But many of the marchers have never been publicly identified, an omission the project could help resolve.

As marchers are identified, they get messages through the social media platform offering the chance to share their stories in the future. Hebert said students are learning how to communicate with diverse groups as they collect information about one of the best-known events of the civil rights movement.

"Those learning opportunities will bode well for their future career endeavors as they help America build a diverse, inclusive and equitable society,” he said.