BreakingNews
Fat Tuesday: Where to find pączki in Dayton
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Prolonged low tides see smaller canals dry up in Venice

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
Some of Venice's secondary canals have practically dried up due a prolonged spell of low tides linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Some of Venice’s smaller canals have practically dried up due a prolonged spell of low tides, frustrating boat crews and bewildering tourists.

The prolonged stretch of ebb tides is linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy, experts say.

Since the canals essentially serve as streets in car-less Venice, the phenomenon of the last days has added to the challenges of every-day life in the lagoon city. Ambulance boats in some cases have had to tie up farther from their destination, forcing medical crews to sometimes hand carry stretchers over long distances since their vessels can't progress up canals reduced to a trickle of water and muck.

For tourists, it meant gondolas couldn't navigate some secondary waterways that run under Venice's many picturesque bridges.

In mid-winter, high atmospheric pressure combined with the lunar cycle produces the ultra-low water levels during ebb tide, noted Jane Da Mosto, an environmental scientist and sustainable development analyst with We Are Here Venice, an environmental advocacy group.

She added that the phenomenon highlights lack of attention to the overdue need for cleaning Venice's inner canal network.

Navigation continued on the wider, main waterways, including the Grand and Giudecca canals.

Separately, the same high pressure system compounded by scarce Alpine snow melt this year has been a factor for the shriveling of lakes and rivers in northern Italy in recent weeks. This month, an isthmus linking the shores of Lake Garda to a small island has re-emerged, delighting visitors who were able to, in effect, walk part-way across the middle of the lake.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Arts and letters academy votes in Everett, Coppola, others
2
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
3
Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push
4
Rep. Barbara Lee joins race for California US Senate seat
5
Nets give coach Jacque Vaughn multiyear contract extension
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top