Prominent Ohio farmer who became viral social media meme dies in Illinois crash

David Brandt was a nationally known proponent of no-till farming who traveled around the country talking about sustainable agriculture techniques and soil health. But he became well-known for comments he made in 2012 at a Natural Resources Conservation Service event held on his farm.

While discussing his occupation, Brandt said “it ain’t much but its honest work," a statement that became a symbol of traditional values and work ethic after it was turned into a meme a few years later.