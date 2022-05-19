Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

NioCorp Developments said Thursday that the latest analysis shows the amount of rare earth elements present where it plans to build the mine about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Omaha near the town of Elk Creek is the second largest deposit in the United States.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company estimates that there are 632.9 kilotons of rare earth elements there. Those elements are needed to make the powerful magnets used in electric vehicles and other high-tech products.