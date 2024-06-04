Prosecutor asks Texas court to reverse governor's pardon of man who fatally shot demonstrator

Perry was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison in May 2023 for the fatal shooting of Foster during a demonstration in downtown Austin.

Perry, who is white, was working as a ride-share driver when his car approached the demonstration. Prosecutors said he could have driven away from the confrontation with Foster, a white Air Force veteran who witnesses said never raised his gun.

A jury convicted Perry of murder, but Abbott called the shooting self-defense, noting Texas' "Stand Your Ground" law. Abbott ordered the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to review Perry's case, and issued a full pardon last month over the objections of Foster's family and prosecutors. Perry was quickly released from prison.

Last month, 14 Democrat attorneys general from around the country issued a similar demand, saying the U.S. Justice Department should investigate whether Perry denied Foster his right to free speech and peacefully protest.

A federal probe could open Perry to federal charges. The “DOJ has historically used federal civil-rights laws to prosecute acts of hate, especially when states refuse or fail to hold people accountable for violating their fellow Americans’ civil rights,” they said.

“Throughout American history, our freedom of speech and right to peaceful protest have been two of the most powerful tools used to combat injustice and oppression,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said on May 29. “Vigilante violence is unacceptable, particularly when that violence is used to deprive Americans of their lives and most fundamental liberties.”

Foster was killed amid the widespread demonstrations against police killings and racial injustice that followed the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer. Perry's conviction prompted immediate calls for a pardon from state and national conservatives.

Perry claimed he was trying to drive past the crowd and fired his pistol when Foster pointed a rifle at him. Witnesses testified that they did not see Foster raise his weapon. Prosecutors argued that Perry could have driven away without shooting.

To critics, Abbott’s rush to wipe away the conviction also raised questions about how a governor might try to overturn a jury’s verdict in the future.

After the verdict but before Perry was sentenced, the court unsealed dozens of pages of text messages and social media posts that showed he had hostile views toward Black Lives Matter protests. In a comment on Facebook a month before the shooting, Perry wrote, "It is official I am a racist because I do not agree with people acting like animals at the zoo."