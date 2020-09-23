Prosecutor: Bar owner wanted to 'ambush' people stealing

Gardner's attorney, Stu Dornan, didn’t immediately respond to a message Wednesday. Earlier this week, he said he was angry that he won’t have a chance to defend Gardner in court in what he called a clear case of self-defense.

Franklin said Gardner had been monitoring the progress of the unrest through text messages as people approached his bar, The Hive, and Gardner had a shotgun and three handguns with him. Before protesters arrived, the lights were turned off inside the bar, where Gardner was waiting with his father and at least one bouncer.

Franklin said Gardner asked in one of his messages whether the “field of fire inside The Hive going outside was clear.”

“That evidence is completely supportive of an intention to use a firearm to either kill or to cause serious bodily injury to whatever looter might have decided this was a good idea,” Franklin said.

Franklin said Gardner’s plan was thwarted by the fact that no one tried to enter the bar even after someone smashed the windows.

“To the extent that Jake Gardner had set up an ambush inside his business waiting on a looter to come in so he could light him up, and that particular objective was thwarted by individuals not coming in — It would be understandable that Mr. Gardner would have had some frustration about sitting back and watching the place that he was renting be destroyed like it was being destroyed,” he said.

In June, officials played surveillance video that showed words exchanged between Gardner, his father and protesters after the windows of his bar were broken. Gardner flashed a gun, then backed away. Gardner was shoved to the ground by two people before firing two shots, sending people scrambling. Scurlock then jumped on Gardner’s back and was shot by Gardner.

Kleine said Gardner warned Scurlock to get off of him several times before he fired the fatal shot.

Franklin said that some of the video investigators found showed that Gardner provoked the confrontation with Scurlock during their initial exchange.

Gardner was found dead outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Sunday, the same day he was scheduled to return to Omaha to face the charges, according to his attorney.

Franklin said he was saddened by Gardner’s death, and that it “deprived the community to be able to have this evidence play out at trial.”

Scurlock’s family declined to comment on the case Wednesday after Franklin described the evidence, but they told KETV Tuesday they were frustrated there will never be a trial.

“I feel like there was lack of closure. You can’t close a case,” said Scurlock’s father, James Scurlock II. “You can’t orchestrate a murder and then take your own life.”

Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin speaks during a press conference in the Omaha City Council Legislative Chambers of the Omaha/Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. (Lily Smith/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: LILY SMITH Credit: LILY SMITH