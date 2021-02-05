Prosecutor charged with sex assault vows to remain in office

Salsman, a Republican, accused Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, of turning his case into a media spectacle. He also asserted that Shapiro’s office told him that if he resigned office, “they would treat me less harshly. If I continued to maintain my innocence, they would handle things much differently. Because I committed no crimes, I refused their offer and they kept their word to publicly humiliate me and attempt to destroy my life and career.”

Shapiro’s office said a grand jury considered the evidence against Salsman as it would in any other case, adding the public “has a right to understand charges against a sitting public official.”

“Mr. Salsman’s allegations trying to politicize his arrest and this investigation are false,” said Shapiro's spokesperson, Jacklin Rhoads.

Salsman said he has turned over trial and courtroom work to his assistants while his criminal case is pending. He said he will continue to set policy and supervise the district attorney's office.

Salsman, 44, was elected in November 2019.