Prosecutor: Church gunman had 'diabolical plan' to massacre

Chou's method amounted to “lying in wait," Spitzer said, a legal designation that can enhance penalties if he is convicted.

“This case is about the person concealing themselves in plain view,” he said.

If Chou is convicted and the jury finds the enhancements to be true, he would face a sentence of either life in prison without possibility of parole or the death penalty, Spitzer said.

Chou’s arraignment was continued to June 10 and he did not enter a plea during his first court appearance on Tuesday. He will continue to be held without bail. His public defender, Tania Vallejo, did not immediately return an email requesting comment.

Authorities have said Chou — a U.S. citizen who worked for years as a security guard — was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people documented in handwritten notes that authorities found. Spitzer said he is considering hate crime charges but needs more time to investigate.

“While there’s very strong evidence right now that this was motivated by hate, we want to make sure we have put together all the evidence that confirms that theory in the case,” he said. Federal authorities are conducting their own hate crime investigation.

Tensions between China and Taiwan are at the highest in decades, with Beijing stepping up its military harassment by flying fighter jets toward the self-governing island. China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan.

Chou had ties to a Las Vegas organization opposed to Taiwan’s independence from China, according to Taiwanese media.

Balmore Orellana, a former neighbor in Las Vegas, said Chou had been a friendly landlord but his life unraveled after his wife left him last year and returned to Taiwan. Spitzer said the suspect’s wife is terminally ill.

Chou moved into a four-bedroom house in February. His roommate, Jordin Davis, said he was a kind and quiet man who often shared his food. Chou identified himself as a Christian and made a cross in black tape on the roof of his car but never talked about religion, Davis said.

The two had few conversations beyond small talk or chatting about Davis’ dog, Zeus. Chou would “come home, go to sleep, take a shower, go to work and just repeat that routine all over again,” Davis said.

Chou only spoke about Taiwan once, during a conversation less than two weeks ago, Davis said. Chou said he felt the Taiwanese government was corrupt and disliked how people on the island were sympathetic to the leadership.

“He made himself seem like he was basically a political refugee,” Davis said.

Authorities searched the home on Monday, Davis said, and took a laptop. Officials have said they are investigating electronic records as part of the investigation.

Chou is accused firing at parishioners during a Sunday luncheon for members of Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which worships at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the community of Laguna Woods.

He had two 9 mm handguns — legally purchased years ago in Las Vegas — and three bags, containing four Molotov-cocktail-type incendiary devices and extra ammunition, according to authorities. He opened fire and in the ensuing chaos Dr. John Cheng, 52, tackled him, allowing other parishioners to subdue him and tie him up with an extension cord, the authorities said.

Cheng died and five people were wounded, including an 86-year-old woman and four men ranging from 66 to 92, the sheriff’s department said. Some already have been released from the hospital and others were in stable condition, according to the church’s former pastor, Billy Chang.

The luncheon came after a morning service to welcome Chang, who had served the church for 20 years. Chang moved back to Taiwan two years ago and this was his first time back.

Chou entered the church sanctuary during services, giving his name to the receptionist as “Da-Wei Chou,” and sat in the back reading one of the church-provided Chinese-language newspapers, according to a church statement issued Tuesday.

He was wearing a black shirt with a word written on it in white that some believed said “Security,” the statement said.

The service was followed by an adult Sunday school session that Chou apparently did not attend, but he showed up later at the lunch, the church said.

Near the end of the lunch, some parishioners took pictures with Chang and started leaving. They saw Chou beginning to lock the doors with iron chains but he allowed them to exit, the church statement said.

“When they asked him about his actions, he refused to answer. They assumed he was a security guard," the statement said.

One man forgot some things inside the church and wanted to return, but Chou didn't let him into the hall and another church member who was inside said he saw Chou nailing two exit doors shut, the statement said.

In a statement Tuesday recounting the shooting, Chang said he first thought Chou was using a toy gun as a prank when Chou opened fire. When Chang realized it was actual gunfire, he picked up a chair and threw it at Chou, who fell on the floor. Chang rushed at Chou and three other congregation members held Chou down and tied him up.

“It wasn’t until then I noticed that Dr. Cheng was lying facedown to my front right with three bloody bullet wounds on the back, not moving," Chang said.

Authorities have said that Cheng had charged at Chou and disrupted the gunfire. Sheriff Don Barnes on Monday called Cheng’s heroism “a meeting of good versus evil” that probably saved the lives “of upwards of dozens of people.”

Cheng, who practiced sports medicine, had recently lost his father and took his mother to the luncheon. He was well known in the community and liked by his patients.

___

Associated Press journalists John Antczak in Los Angeles, and Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

Caption Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, center, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. Spitzer gave an update on the criminal charges in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, center, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. Spitzer gave an update on the criminal charges in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption In this photo released Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Orange County Sheriff's Department is David Chou. Authorities said Chou, the gunman in Sunday's deadly attack at a Southern California church, was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. Chou was booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo released Monday, May 16, 2022, by the Orange County Sheriff's Department is David Chou. Authorities said Chou, the gunman in Sunday's deadly attack at a Southern California church, was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. Chou was booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. (Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng sits outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption A memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng sits outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Flowers and cards are among a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Flowers and cards are among a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Grace Hung, a patient of Dr. John Cheng, places flowers at a memorial honoring him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Grace Hung, a patient of Dr. John Cheng, places flowers at a memorial honoring him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Jason Aguilar, left, a senior pastor at Arise Church, comforts Billy Chang, a 67-year-old Taiwanese pastor who survived Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of the church and hid firebombs before opening fire on a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption Jason Aguilar, left, a senior pastor at Arise Church, comforts Billy Chang, a 67-year-old Taiwanese pastor who survived Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church, during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of the church and hid firebombs before opening fire on a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption People pray during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. The vigil was held to honor victims in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of the California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption People pray during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. The vigil was held to honor victims in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of the California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption People listen to a speech during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. The vigil was held to honor victims in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of a California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption People listen to a speech during a prayer vigil in Irvine, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. The vigil was held to honor victims in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif. Authorities say a Chinese-born gunman was motivated by hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of a California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Joanna Garcia, 47, leaves flowers outside Geneva Presbyterian Church to honor victims in Sunday's shooting at the church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Authorities say a gunman in a deadly attack at the church was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption Joanna Garcia, 47, leaves flowers outside Geneva Presbyterian Church to honor victims in Sunday's shooting at the church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Monday, May 16, 2022. Authorities say a gunman in a deadly attack at the church was a Chinese immigrant motivated by hate for Taiwanese people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Ira Angustain, pastor at Kingdom Covenant Church, poses for a photo outside South Coast Health Center, where Dr. John Cheng worked, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Angustain said he was in contact with Cheng, 52, shortly before he was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Ira Angustain, pastor at Kingdom Covenant Church, poses for a photo outside South Coast Health Center, where Dr. John Cheng worked, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Angustain said he was in contact with Cheng, 52, shortly before he was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Ira Angustain, pastor at Kingdom Covenant Church, passes by a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Angustain said he was in contact with Cheng, 52, shortly before he was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Ira Angustain, pastor at Kingdom Covenant Church, passes by a memorial honoring Dr. John Cheng outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Angustain said he was in contact with Cheng, 52, shortly before he was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Geneva Presbyterian Church, as seen on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Geneva Presbyterian Church, as seen on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Flowers sit outside crime scene tape at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Flowers sit outside crime scene tape at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Geneva Presbyterian Church, as seen on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Caption Geneva Presbyterian Church, as seen on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Defense attorney Tania Vallejo speaks during David Chou's appearance before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera in a Santa Ana, Calif., court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool) Credit: Frederick M. Brown Credit: Frederick M. Brown Caption Defense attorney Tania Vallejo speaks during David Chou's appearance before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera in a Santa Ana, Calif., court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool) Credit: Frederick M. Brown Credit: Frederick M. Brown

Caption Lori Vallow Daybell, center, listens during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Daybell, who is charged with conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover's wife, refused to enter a plea to murder and other charges on Tuesday, prompting an Idaho judge to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool) Credit: Tony Blakeslee Credit: Tony Blakeslee Caption Lori Vallow Daybell, center, listens during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Daybell, who is charged with conspiring to kill her children, her estranged husband and a lover's wife, refused to enter a plea to murder and other charges on Tuesday, prompting an Idaho judge to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool) Credit: Tony Blakeslee Credit: Tony Blakeslee

Caption David Chou appears on a remote feed before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif., to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool) Credit: Frederick M. Brown Credit: Frederick M. Brown Caption David Chou appears on a remote feed before Judge Cynthia M. Herrera, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif., to be arraigned on capital murder and other charges for the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods earlier in the week. (Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool) Credit: Frederick M. Brown Credit: Frederick M. Brown