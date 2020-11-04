Prosecutor: Don't dismiss doc's 25-count murder indictment

William Husel, who worked in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System, has pleaded not guilty and maintains he was providing comfort care to dying patients. He was charged only in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of fentanyl — dosages big enough that prosecutors say they indicate an intent to end lives.

Husel's lawyers sought to get the indictment dismissed, arguing that Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien wrongly influenced the grand jury and prejudiced Husel by excluding information about another patient who received even larger doses and survived for days afterward. The defense argues that patient's records would contradict the prosecution's case, but O'Brien says those records don't contain exculpatory evidence.