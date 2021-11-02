Prosecutor says Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed

Yet Binger repeatedly stressed that amid the hundreds of people in Kenosha and the anger and chaos in the streets, “the only person who killed anyone is the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Binger told the jury that self-defense can be a valid claim only if Rittenhouse reasonably believed that he was using deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.

The prosecutor said that it is not known exactly what words were said, but it is clear that Rittenhouse started a confrontation that caused the first person shot that night, Joseph Rosenbaum, to begin chasing Rittenhouse across a parking lot.

Binger emphasized, too, that Rosenbaum, 36, was killed by a shot to the back after he threw a plastic bag. The prosecutor noted that the first two bullets hit Rosenbaum in the lower extremities, causing him to fall forward.

Binger also said that after shooting Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse fled the scene instead of rendering aid, despite portraying himself as a medic earlier in the night. The crowd “clearly believed” Rittenhouse was an active shooter, the prosecutor said.

Moments later, as Rittenhouse was running down a street, he shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, who was seen on bystander video swinging a skateboard at Rittenhouse. He wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.

But defense attorney Mark Richards said it was Rosenbaum who “lit the fuse that night.” Richards also said that someone else in the crowd fired the first shot of the evening as Rittenhouse was being chased by Rosenbaum.

The defense attorney portrayed Rittenhouse as a victim, saying that Huber was “trying to separate the head from the body” with the skateboard that he swung at Rittenhouse.

Richards also apparently pushed back against the notion that Rittenhouse was an outsider drawn to Kenosha by social media. He said Rittenhouse had strong ties to Kenosha -- his father lived there and Rittenhouse worked in Kenosha County as a lifeguard -- and that he had seen livestreams of what was happening.

The prosecutor said there was nothing wrong with Rittenhouse offering to protect Car Source, a used car dealership where the first shooting occurred. But he repeated that amid all the chaos, only one person killed anyone.

“When we consider the reasonableness of the defendant’s actions, I ask you to keep this in mind,” he said.

Rittenhouse looked on with apparent calm in a dark pinstriped suit and tie. He occasionally fidgeted with a water bottle or glanced toward the jury box. His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, sat behind him.

The jury was selected with remarkable speed in just one day Monday, considering how politically polarizing the case has proved. The most serious count against Rittenhouse, first-degree intentional homicide, is Wisconsin’s top murder charge.

Twenty people in all were selected to hear the case: 12 jurors and eight alternates. Eleven are women and nine are men. The court did not immediately provide a racial breakdown of the group, but it appeared to be overwhelmingly white.

Rittenhouse has been painted by supporters on the right — including foes of the Black Lives Matter movement — as a patriot who took a stand against lawlessness by demonstrators and exercised his Second Amendment gun rights. Others see him as a vigilante and police wannabe.

He is white, as were those he shot, but many activists see an undercurrent of race in the case, in part because the protesters were on the streets to decry police violence against Black people.

___ Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin, Forliti from Minneapolis. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

___

Find AP's full coverage on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse at: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Caption Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger presents opening statements to the jury during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks to the attorneys before the jury is let into the room for Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger makes his way into the courtroom for Ky'e Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Judge Bruces Schroeder listens to attorneys before the jury is let into the room for Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption This undated photo shows Anthony Huber, right, and Hannah Gittings. Huber was fatally shot, Aug. 25, 2020, along with Joseph Rosenbaum by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer on Aug. 23. Rittenhouse was 17-years-old when he traveled from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin border, during protests that broke out. Jury selection in the Rittenhouse trial was due to start Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (Hannah Gittings via AP). Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse carries a weapon as he walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is white. So were the three men he shot during street protests in Kenosha in 2020. But for many people, Rittenhouse's trial will be watched closely as the latest referendum on race and the American judicial system. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File) Credit: Adam Rogan Credit: Adam Rogan

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse defense attorney Natalie Wisco, left, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger confer before.the start of Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse defense attorney Natalie Wisco shows the prosecutor some exhibits for opening statements at the start of Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse pulls up a chair to his table before the start of the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Mark Richards, the lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, bottom, speaks during a motion before the jurors are let into the room for the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC