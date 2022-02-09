Prosecutors: 2 Hawaii lawmakers took bribes to steer bills

A spokesperson for the state senate, Jacob Aki, said the senate was “unaware of these allegations." He declined further comment.

A charging document against state Rep. Ty Cullen, 41, said bribes he received included casino chips and four cash payments totaling $23,000.

A voicemail message left for Cullen at his office was not immediately returned. It was unclear if an attorney represents him.

House Speaker Scott Saiki said Cullen submitted his resignation Tuesday. Saiki said the Hawaii Democratic Party will now need to begin the process of nominating a replacement for Cullen.

Cullen represented Waipahu and West Loch on Oahu.

It was not clear if Cullen and English received the alleged bribes from the same person.

Separate charging documents for each lawmaker said the bribe payer was someone having a business “well positioned to avail itself of publicly financed cesspool conversion projects.”

In December 2019, the business owner, identified in both court documents as “Person A”, asked Cullen if they needed any “help,” and Cullen said he was “paying plenty debt." The following month, he received an envelope with $5,000, Cullen's charging document said.

Around the same time, English received the same amount for his legislative assistance and told Person A, “I can definitely use that right now. All the mortgages have become due,” according to his charging document.

Person A also later paid them to help kill the bills, the court documents said.

Both men are charged with honest services wire fraud. If convicted, each faces a sentence of up to 20 years imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000.

