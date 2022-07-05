Prosecutors: 2 more suspects arrested in De Vries slaying

The national prosecutor's office said a 27-year-old man was arrested on the former Dutch Caribbean colony of Curaçao on Monday and a 26-year-old man was detained in Spain on the same day. Both men are Dutch nationals who will be flown to the Netherlands to face justice.

The two were detained as part of the investigation into the person or people who ordered the killing of De Vries, who was shot at close range on a busy Amsterdam street on July 6 last year. The campaigning journalist died nine days later at the age of 64.