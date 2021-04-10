Prosecutors defend newer charges against Ghislaine Maxwell

On Friday, prosecutors wrote to the judge saying they would oppose any delay of a trial set to occur almost exactly a year after Maxwell was arrested at a secluded New Hampshire home.

They said the timing of the new charges “was dictated by developments in the Government’s ongoing investigation, not the nefarious motivations suggested by the defense."

Prosecutors conceded that the woman whose claims led to the new charges was interviewed in 2007 during a probe of Epstein in Florida. But they said she did not agree to be interviewed in the government's current probe until last July. And in-person interviews were not finished until January.

Prosecutors said they then spent two months corroborating the woman's claims before seeking the superseding indictment in late March. Maxwell's arraignment on the new charges is scheduled for this month.

According to the indictment, the woman was sexually abused multiple times by Epstein between 2001 and 2004 at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence, beginning when she was 14 years old. It said Maxwell groomed the girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein by giving her gifts and cash.

Epstein was facing sex trafficking charges when he took his life in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. She has been held without bail at a federal lockup in Brooklyn. A judge has repeatedly rejected bail packages that would require the posting of $28.5 million in assets and require Maxwell to remain at home, with armed guards preventing flight.

Prosecutors say they will oppose any request to grant bail if the trial is postponed. Defense lawyers say Maxwell's health is deteriorating behind bars. Prosecutors say that is untrue.