Prosecutors seek 9-year prison term for Samsung chief Lee

Special prosecutor Park Young-soo demanded the Seoul High Court sentence Lee to prison. He said Samsung “more actively sought illicit benefits” than other businesses with regard to the 2016 scandal. Park said Samsung, which is South Korea's biggest company, should “set the example” for efforts to root out corruption.

Lee, 52, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for offering 8.6 billion won ($7 million) in bribes to former President Park Geun-hye and one of her longtime confidants to get her government’s backing for his push to solidify his control over Samsung. But he was freed in early 2018 after the Seoul High Court reduced his term to 2 ½ years and suspended his sentence, overturning key convictions and reducing the amount of his bribes.