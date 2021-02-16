Prosecutors seek fine for Russian opposition leader Navalny

The next court session is scheduled for Saturday.
Navalny's arrest and imprisonment triggered a wave of protests across Russia. The authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown, detaining about 11,000 participants, many of whom were fined or handed jail terms ranging from seven to 15 days.
Russia has rejected Western criticism of Navalny's arrest and the crackdown on demonstrations as meddling in its internal affairs.
In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, enters a cage to attend a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia. Navalny is accused of defaming a World War II veteran who was featured in a video last year advertising constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin's rule. (Babuskinsky District Court Press Service via AP)
In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writes notes as he stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.
In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center smiles as he talks with his lawyers Olga Mikhailova, left, and Vadim Kobzev during a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.
Russian Federal Bailiffs service officers stand guard at the Babushkinsky district court prior to the start of the trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures during a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.
In this photo taken from a footage provided by the Babuskinsky District Court Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia.
A Police officer patrols an area around a court during the trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
Russian Federal Bailiffs service officers stand during a briefing at the Babushkinsky district court prior to the start of a trial against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
A Police van carrying the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, escorted by police cars arrives to the Babushkinsky district court prior to the start of the trial in Moscow, Russia, early Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
