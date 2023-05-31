Prosecutors seek pretrial detention without bail in deadly shootout at New Mexico biker rally

Public defense attorney Aleksander Kostich said the circumstances don't appear to warrant pretrial detention.

“From what was presented in court thus far, it is a misuse of pretrial detention rules,” said Kostich, managing attorney for the state Law Offices of the Public Defender.

New Mexico State Police say that 30-year-old Jacob Castillo of Rio Rancho will be charged with an open count of murder when he is released from a hospital.

On Tuesday, State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said that Castillo remained hospitalized under police guard. He said federal law enforcement agencies are participating in the investigation of Saturday's shooting.

The criminal complaint against Jackson says that he presented identification for a Texas concealed gun permit and told police he didn't know that he wasn't allowed to carry a firearm at a saloon in Red River, where he was arrested.

The charging document says that Jackson was carrying a 9-mm handgun loaded with one hollow-point bullet in the firing chamber.

