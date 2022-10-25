Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

She concluded her remarks by playing a video of what she said was “the carnage” Brooks caused in the parade.

The livestream The Associated Press has been using to view the trial proceedings did not pan to the video, but Judge Jennifer Dorow appeared to wince at one point while viewing it, and Deputy District Attorney Lesli Boese appeared to choke back tears.

Prosecutors allege Brooks got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend on the streets of Waukesha as the parade was starting Nov. 21, fled in his SUV and drove it into the parade.

In addition to the homicide counts, he faces 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence. Each reckless endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years in prison.

Brooks initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease but withdrew the plea in September without explanation. Just days before his trial began Oct. 3, he dismissed his public defenders and elected to represent himself.

He has spent every day of the trial arguing with Dorow, refusing to recognize his own name and insisting the state has no jurisdiction over him. Multiple times, the judge has had bailiffs move him to another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings via video but she could mute his microphone when he became disruptive.

He watched and listened to Opper's closings from the other room. He objection several times to her statements, arguing that she can't know what his intent was. Dorow overruled him each time.

Credit: Mark Hoffman Credit: Mark Hoffman

Credit: Mark Hoffman Credit: Mark Hoffman

Credit: Mark Hoffman Credit: Mark Hoffman

Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti