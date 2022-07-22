Protest held at Uffizi's 'Spring' but painting not damaged

Paired with the Florentine artist's other masterpiece, “Birth of Venus,” the two iconic canvases, dating from the late 15th century, are among the museum's most popular artworks. The painting is large, standing 10 feet, 6 inches by 6 feet, 9 inches (319 cm by 207 cm).

Carabinieri police said two young women and a man, all Italians who had bought entrance tickets, staged the protest in the Uffizi's room dedicated to the painter. The activists sat on the floor and displayed a banner reading, “Last Generation No Gas No Coal,” police said.