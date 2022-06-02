Protester killed in Guinea's first anti-junta demonstrations

The young man was shot dead Wednesday at nightfall in Hamdallaye, a suburb of Conakry considered to be a stronghold of opposition parties and critics of the junta.

“We demonstrated all day against the announcement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of an increase in the price of a liter of fuel,” Amadou Diouma Diallo, one of the protesters, told The Associated Press. “During the day, the riot police used tear gas to disperse us. There was calm. Then at night, the demonstrations resumed. The police came to fire warning shots.” That is when the young man was shot, he said.