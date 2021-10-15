Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Jennifer Falcon, a spokeswoman for the Indigenous Environmental Network, a coalition of Native American and environmental activists, put the number of people arrested at 50.

The protest was part of “a historic surge of Indigenous resistance” in the nation's capital that started on Monday, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, outside the White House, she said. More than 100 people were arrested as protesters linked arms and sat along the White House fence line to call on the Biden administration to do more to combat climate change and ban fossil fuels.

The Andrew Jackson statue at the center of Lafayette Park across the street from the White House was defaced with the words “Expect Us” — part of a rallying cry used by Indigenous people who have been fighting against fossil fuel pipelines. Jackson, a slave-owning president, forced Cherokees and many other Native Americans on deadly marches out of their southern homelands.

Protesters also climbed a flagpole outside the Army Corps of Engineers office, demanding a stop to Line 3, an oil pipeline upgrade that was recently completed in Minnesota. The pipeline will bring tar sands oil from Canada to Wisconsin.

Falcon said in an interview that her group has no formal role in that protest, which she said was led by “autonomous, frontline leaders” and "water protectors.''

The group called for an end to fossil fuel projects such as Line 3 and the Dakota Access oil pipeline, as well as abolition of Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs and restoration of millions of acres of land seized from Native Americans.

Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe in New Mexico, is the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

Protesters who refuse to obey the law and leave the building after multiple warnings may be arrested, Schwartz said.

—-

This story was first published on Oct. 14, 2021. It was updated on Oct. 15, 2021, to correct that the Line 3 pipeline is not still under construction but has been finished.