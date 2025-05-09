Protesters in Slovakia condemn Prime Minister Fico's visit to Moscow

Chanting slogans like “We’ve had enough of Fico,” “Slovakia is Europe,” and “Stay there,” protesters filled Freedom Square.

Organizers said that Fico “doesn’t represent the whole Slovakia.”

“It’s a shame for Slovakia,” and “one of the worst moments for the Slovak foreign policy,” Michal Šimečka, the leader of the major opposition and pro-Western Progressive Slovakia party, said about the trip.

The Kremlin has used the annual "Victory Day" celebrations to tout its battlefield prowess. On Friday, President Vladimir Putin praised Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, saying that "we are proud of their courage and determination, their spiritual force that always has brought us victory."

Fico said in a video message his goal was to establish “normal, friendly cooperation,” with Russia.

The rallies in Bratislava and some other towns and cities across Slovakia were the latest in a wave of protests fueled by Fico's recent trip to Moscow for talks with Putin over gas deliveries in December.

Fico, who is a divisive figure at home and abroad, returned to power in 2003 after his leftist Smer (Direction) party won a parliamentary election on a pro-Russia and anti-American platform.

Known for his pro-Russian views, he has openly challenged the European Union’s policies over Ukraine.