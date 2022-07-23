Protesters in UK decry climate change after record heat wave

In Glasgow, climate activists staged a “die-in” protest to demand urgent action to tackle climate change. Protesters laid on the ground in one of the city’s busiest shopping areas, covered in white sheets with “causes of death” including heat stress, famine and water scarcity.

“We’ve been sounding the alarm about the global climate emergency for years," said Wolf Saanen, 39. “Now it has arrived on our shores, will those with the power to change things finally listen?”

Some climate groups warned they will stage more disruptive demonstrations in the autumn to bring Westminster — the seat of Parliament — to a standstill.

The groups also want the British government to reduce energy bills amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis that's expected to squeeze households further in the fall when the weather turns colder.

