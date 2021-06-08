Protesters maintain blockade at Minnesota oil pipeline site

Protesters said the Treaty People Gathering was the largest show of resistance yet to the project. They also rallied Monday at the headwaters of the Mississippi, roughly 20 minutes away, chanting “Stop Line 3!” and “Water is life!”

Among those attending was actress Jane Fonda, who held signs with President Joe Biden’s image that said, “Which side are you on?”

“This is important. This is what we need,” she told The Associated Press, motioning toward the crowd.

Biden has not taken a stand on Line 3.

Calgary-based Enbridge this month began a final construction push on Line 3, which clips a corner of North Dakota on its way across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The Canadian and Wisconsin replacement segments are already carrying oil.

A group of activists sit under a shade as two others sit locked to a piece of construction equipment at an Enbridge Line 3 pump station near Park Rapids, Minn., on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Credit: Evan Frost Credit: Evan Frost

Security guards check on protesters under a boat blocking an entrance to an Enbridge Line 3 pumping station near Park Rapids, in northern Minnesota, Tuesday June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack) Credit: Dave Kolpack Credit: Dave Kolpack

Activists sit on construction equipment while others are arrested and escorted out of an Enbridge Line 3 pump station near Park Rapids, Minn., on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Credit: Evan Frost Credit: Evan Frost

An activist uses an umbrella for shade while sitting locked to an excavator at an Enbridge Line 3 pump station near Park Rapids, Minn., on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Credit: Evan Frost Credit: Evan Frost

Activists are escorted out of an Enbridge Line 3 pump station after being arrested near Park Rapids, Minn., on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Credit: Evan Frost Credit: Evan Frost

Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies secure the inside of an Enbridge Line 3 pump station from activists, near Park Rapids, Minn., Monday, June 7, 2021. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Credit: Evan Frost Credit: Evan Frost

Indigenous protesters and their allies occupy an active Enbridge pump station, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Hubbard County, Minn. Indigenous protesters and allies occupied the active site, some physically chaining themselves to equipment, forcing workers to leave, in protest of the construction of Enbridge Line 3. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann

A makeshift "black snake" resembling a pipeline is carried as demonstrators march along Highway 9, on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Clearwater County, Minn. More than 2,000 Indigenous leaders and "water protectors" gathered in Clearwater County from around the country to protest the construction of Enbridge Line 3. The day started with a prayer circle and moved on to a march to the Mississippi headwaters where the oil pipeline is proposed to be built. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann

Jesse Barrientez, aka Red Feather, center, plays the drums and sings tribal songs with other Indigenous people during a march, on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Clearwater County, Minn. More than 2,000 Indigenous leaders and "water protectors" gathered in Clearwater County from around the country to protest the construction of Enbridge Line 3. The day started with a prayer circle and moved on to a march to the Mississippi headwaters where the oil pipeline is proposed to be built. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann

Nancy Beaulieu rests her shoulder on Everlasting Wind, aka Dawn Goodwin, during an interfaith prayer circle at LaSalle Lake State Recreation Area, on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Clearwater County, Minn. More than 2,000 Indigenous leaders and "water protectors" gathered in Clearwater County from around the country to protest the construction of Enbridge Line 3. The day started with a prayer circle and moved on to a march to the Mississippi headwaters where the oil pipeline is proposed to be built. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann

Actress and activist Jane Fonda joins Indigenous elders as they prepare to perform a traditional water ceremony, on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Clearwater County, Minn. More than 2,000 Indigenous leaders and "water protectors" gathered in Clearwater County from around the country to protest the construction of Enbridge Line 3. The day started with a prayer circle and moved on to a march to the Mississippi headwaters where the oil pipeline is proposed to be built. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann

Everlasting Wind, aka Dawn Goodwin, joins others by raising her fist in the Mississippi River near an Enbridge pipeline construction site, on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Clearwater County, Minn., to protest the construction of Enbridge Line 3. Goodwin is a co-founder of RISE Coalition. More than 2,000 indigenous leaders and "water protectors" gathered in Clearwater County from around the country. The day started with a prayer circle and moved on to a march to the Mississippi headwaters where the oil pipeline is proposed to be built. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Alex Kormann Credit: Alex Kormann