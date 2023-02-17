BreakingNews
Patron steals $660 genealogy book from Dayton Metro Library
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Protesters storm Suriname parliament over high fuel prices

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
Hundreds of demonstrators stormed Suriname’s parliament, broke windows and looted nearby businesses to protest high fuel and electricity prices in the South American nation

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators stormed Suriname’s parliament, broke windows and looted nearby businesses Friday to protest high fuel and electricity prices in the South American nation.

Protesters in the capital, Paramaribo, overwhelmed police who had fired tear gas to try to control the crowd. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were injuries in the melee.

The protesters demanded the resignation President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who recently ended the state subsidies for fuel and electricity on the recommendation of the International Monetary Fund. Demonstrators also were upset about inflation in the prices of other basic goods and the weakening of the Suriname dollar.

Authorities condemned the attack and said those responsible would be brought to justice.

“The government respects everybody’s right to protest but will not tolerate actions like the ones demonstrated today,” Santokhi's administration said in a brief statement.

At least two labor unions called for strikes that prompted banks, ports and schools to shut down.

The protest in the capital ended by early Friday afternoon, with calm returning to the streets.

The change in subsidies policy also has led to turmoil within the government. On Wednesday, members of the Suriname National Party withdrew from the ruling coalition of Santokhi, who is from the Progressive Reform Party.

Protesters on Friday also were demanding the resignation of Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk, of the General Liberation and Development Party.

In Other News
1
Amazon asks corporate staff to be in offices 3 days a week
2
Sen. Rick Scott alters policy plan causing heartburn for GOP
3
Stella Stevens, star of 'The Nutty Professor,' is dead at 84
4
1st class of Ukraine fighters finishes advanced US training
5
Stocks pare losses as S&P 500 heads for small weekly loss
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top