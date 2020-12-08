Protesters to demonstrate against el-Sissi's visit to France

El-Sissi's visit is in its second and final day. The protesters were also angry at French President Emmanuel Macron for rolling out the red carpet to the Egyptian leader, whom they view as a human rights abuser. Egypt has cracked down severely on political dissent in recent years.

Macron welcomed el-Sissi at the Elysee Palace. The leaders held robust discussions on issues such as human right issues in addition to fighting terrorism, the conflict in Libya and other regional issues.