Protesting India farmers blockade highways for several hours

Several rounds of talks between farmers with the government have failed to produce any breakthroughs. The government has said the laws are necessary to modernize Indian agriculture.

On Friday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the laws in Parliament, dampening hopes of a quick settlement as he made no new offer to resume talks with the farmers.

The protests turned violent on Jan. 26, India's Republic Day, when a group of of farmers riding tractors veered from the protest route and stormed the 17th century Red Fort. Hundreds of police officers were injured as were scores of farmers. One protester died.

Farmer leaders condemned the violence but said they would not call off the protest.

Since then, authorities have heavily increased security at protest sites outside New Delhi's border, adding iron spikes and steel barricades to stop the farmers from entering the capital.

Meanwhile, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on authorities and protesters to exercise “maximum restraint.”

“The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It’s crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all,” the UN body said in a tweet late Friday.

Elderly farmers arrive at one of the three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border with Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Heavily barricaded road along one of the three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border to thwart the growing farmers' protest on the edges of the capital, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Elderly farmers talk on a heavily barricaded road along one of the three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border to thwart the growing farmers' protest on the edges of the capital, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.