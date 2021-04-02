Protests grow in Italy over the wiretapping of journalists

“It would be very grave, if (the wiretapping) was a way to reveal their sources. Protecting sources is at the basis of journalists' work," Di Nicola said.

Domani said hundreds of pages of transcripts of phone conversations are part of an investigation led by prosecutors in Trapani, Sicily, into the activities of humanitarian rescue groups. The transcripts, it said, contain the names of sources and contacts.

There was no immediate comment from Italian prosecutors, who generally don't speak about ongoing investigations.

Among the intercepted calls was a journalist for the Italian Catholic daily Avvenire who was asking a source how to obtain a video that showed violence against migrants in Libya, a key base for the human smugglers who launch boats crowded with migrants toward European shores.

Many of the traffickers' flimsy dinghies or dilapidated fishing boats founder or capsize in the sea. In the past several years, rescue vessels operated by humanitarian groups have saved thousands of migrants from drowning.

