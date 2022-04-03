Protests over shortages roil Sri Lanka despite curfew

Small and large groups of people, some including families with children, gathered along roadsides and outside their homes to vent their anger at Rajapaksa, accusing him of abusing power.

The emergency declaration by Rajapaksa gives him wide powers to preserve public order, suppress mutiny, riot or civil disturbances or for the maintenance of essential supplies. Under the decree, the president can authorize detentions, seizure of property and search of premises. He can also change or suspend any law except the constitution.

In the capital, the lawmakers marched toward Colombo's main square, shouting slogans and carrying placards that read “Stop Suppression” and “Gota go home.” Gota is a shortened version of the president's first name.

Armed soldiers and police officers set up barricades on the road leading to the square, which was built to commemorate the country's independence from Britain in 1948.

“This is unconstitutional," opposition leader Sajith Premadasa told troops who prevented the lawmakers from walking to the square. "You are violating the law. Please think of the people who are suffering. Why are you protecting a government like this?”

Another lawmaker, Nalin Bandara, said: “How long can they rule under emergency? The first instance when the curfew is lifted, people are going to be back on the streets."

Facebook posts showed crowds of young people shouting anti-government slogans and singing songs.

The European Union urged Sri Lanka's government to safeguard the “democratic rights of all concerns, including right to free assembly and dissent, which has to be peaceful.”

U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung said “Sri Lankans have a right to protest peacefully — essential for democratic expression.”

“I am watching the situation closely and hope the coming days bring restraint from all sides, as well as much needed economic stability and relief for those suffering.” she said in a tweet on Saturday.

Sri Lanka faces huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and its struggle to pay for imports has caused a lack of basic supplies.

The island nation’s economic woes are blamed on a failure of successive governments to diversify exports, instead relying on traditional cash sources like tea, garments and tourism, and on a culture of consuming imported goods.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the economy with the government estimating a loss of $14 billion in the last two years. Protesters also point to mismanagement — Sri Lanka has immense foreign debt after borrowing heavily on projects that don’t earn money. Its foreign debt repayment obligations are around $7 billion for this year alone.

The concentration of power in the hands of the Rajapaksa family — who also control the post of prime minister and three other Cabinet seats — also drew the ire of protesters.

Caption Sri Lankan undergraduates protest blocking a highway demanding the government step down during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan undergraduates protest blocking a highway demanding the government step down during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan police officers secure an area during a protest demanding resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan police officers secure an area during a protest demanding resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard preventing opposition protesters enter the Independence square during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard preventing opposition protesters enter the Independence square during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan opposition law maker Mujibur Rahaman shouts anti government slogans during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan opposition law maker Mujibur Rahaman shouts anti government slogans during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan opposition opposition law makers shout anti government slogans and march during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan opposition opposition law makers shout anti government slogans and march during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan opposition law maker Patali Champika Ranwaka shouts anti government slogans during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan opposition law maker Patali Champika Ranwaka shouts anti government slogans during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan army soldier checks identity of commuters during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A Sri Lankan army soldier checks identity of commuters during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard preventing opposition protesters enter the Independence square during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard preventing opposition protesters enter the Independence square during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan police officer checks identity of commuters during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A Sri Lankan police officer checks identity of commuters during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan man interacts with an army soldier standing guard in a street during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A Sri Lankan man interacts with an army soldier standing guard in a street during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan army soldiers stand guard during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, center, marches along with other opposition law makers protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis march in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, center, marches along with other opposition law makers protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis march in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption A Sri Lankan army soldier stands guard in a street during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption A Sri Lankan army soldier stands guard in a street during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching Sunday protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, left, along with other opposition law makers shout anti government slogans during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, left, along with other opposition law makers shout anti government slogans during a protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers were marching protesting against the president's move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankans protest blocking a highway demanding resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankans protest blocking a highway demanding resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

Caption Sri Lankans protest demanding resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Caption Sri Lankans protest demanding resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Opposition lawmakers and people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the president's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena