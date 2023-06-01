PSG coach confirms Lionel Messi's departure from French league club

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club, coach Christophe Galtier said Thursday.
Galter said ahead of PSG’s game against Clermont on Saturday that it would be Messi's last match at the Parc des Princes.
“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer," Galtier said. "This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes."
