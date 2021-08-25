PSG rejects Madrid offer for Mbappé but is open to negotiate

“It’s less than what we paid for him," Leonard said. “But it’s the manner of how Real Madrid are going about it that doesn’t please us.”

Madrid has not officially confirmed or denied it made an offer for the 22-year-old France star who joined PSG from Monaco in 2017. It was supposedly Madrid's first offer for Mbappé, a long-time target for the Spanish powerhouse.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez has publicly spoken about the club’s interest in Mbappé in the past, and the player has never denied his desire to one day play with the team.

Rumors about a possible transfer increased after Lionel Messi’s move from Barcelona to PSG, with some at the Catalan club accusing Pérez of working behind the scenes to get Messi to France to open the way for Mbappé’s arrival at Madrid.

Pérez has denied any involvement in Messi's departure from Barcelona. Earlier this year he praised Mbappé and said Madrid fans should “calmly" wait for new developments about his possible transfer to Madrid.

Caption PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a French League One soccer match between Brest and PSG at the Francis-Le Ble stadium in Brest, France, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole