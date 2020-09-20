Public sector strikes to hit Germany next week over wages

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called the weekend talks “constructive,” but said there were still “hurdles to overcome.”

He said there are “difficult issues that we have to solve, especially for those people who we have called heroes in the past months,” and signaled a willingness to compromise.

“We must translate our words into concrete actions,” he said. “But we also can't ignore the extraordinary times and the economic consequences of the pandemic.”

The third round of negotiations is scheduled for Oct. 23 and 24.